Bogoslof volcano erupts in Alaska - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bogoslof volcano erupts in Alaska

Posted:
(CNN) -

The Alaska Volcano Observatory reported a short-lived explosive eruption at Bogoslof, observed and reported by several pilots around December 20. 

It produced an ash plume that rose to 34,000 ft.

Satellite data showed a discrete, short-lived explosion. 

Source: US Geological Survey Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO)

