Madison, NE couple killed in two-vehicle accident

A Madison couple well-known throughout Northeast Nebraska has been killed in an accident.

The Madison County Sheriff’s department says Martin and Norma Deets were killed in the two-vehicle accident on Madison’s east side.

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff’s officials say a minivan driven by Martin Deets was eastbound on 8th Street and trying to turn north onto Highway 81, when it struck the trailer of a northbound semi driven by Calvin Carter of Sioux Falls.

Both Martin and Norma Deets were taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk where they were pronounced dead. Carter was uninjured.

The Deets are well-known throughout the area as founders of the Deets Homestore, which began in Madison in 1961 and permanently moved to Norfolk in 1989.

The store is currently run by the Deets’ son Ron.

Wednesday’s accident is being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s office and the Nebraska State Patrol.