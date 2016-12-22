Christmas Travel Forecast looking around Upper Midwest

All eyes are on a strong system that will be moving in over the holiday weekend bringing mainly rain across Siouxland and even a few rumbles of thunder. A weaker wave of moisture will be moving out of the 4 Corners Region tonight bringing more snow chances to Siouxland though. The snow could potentially come down moderately to maybe heavy at times late tonight into early Friday AM. Minor accumulations are possible with the best bet for Siouxland being 2" or less. There could still be slick spots for much of our Friday so that is why the travel forecast is looking a bit poor across Siouxland and much of Iowa. Travel conditions across the rest of the Midwest aren't looking terrible but there could still be slick spots due to snow melt and then refreezing on the roadways. More precipitation then works in from the Pacific Northwest and that could also create some travel headaches for commuters across the western portions of the Midwest out to the West Coast. Santa should'nt be impacted to heavily because he's used to the cold and snow and he was even doing some test take-offs and landings up across the North Pole this afternoon. Continue to stick with Storm Team 4 for the latest on travel conditions and our upcoming holiday systems working their way through the region.