A swipe of snow for Siouxland tonight into Friday

After another above average day yesterday, our mild trend is going to continue as we step into our Thursday. Highs will once again be rising into the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. High pressure will begin to move out tonight allowing for a weak wave of moisture scoot towards Siouxland. This one will eject out of the 4 Corners Region and work into the Upper Midwest tonight. Precipitation will likely be all snow but we could see the flakes mix with some raindrops tomorrow afternoon. Accumulations are looking light with most of us near 1" but there could be isolated spots that pick up around 2". That low pressure quickly moves out which opens that gateway for our next system to move in.

This one is still expected to lay most of its snow down across the Dakotas and Minnesota but Siouxland could see a mix of precipitation Saturday night that could include a little freezing drizzle. As temps start to warm up on Sunday, any mix will just turn to rain across the region and southern Siouxland could even hear some thunderstorms. With the rain, it will be windy and mild with highs near 50°. As conditions cool Sunday night, northern Siouxland could see a little snow mix in with the rain but by then the heaviest of precipitation will be moving north. Conditions then turn colder by Monday with highs near 30 degrees and the wind will still be gusty. Highs then begin to moderate some heading into the middle of next week with temps rising back into the mid and upper 30s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer