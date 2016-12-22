A look back at the year in politics

Politics in 2016 was dominated by the question of who would be the next president of the United States.



But the current commander-in-chief made plenty of headlines of his own, with the agenda for his final year in the White House.



More than a dozen men and women began 2016, in the race to succeed President Obama and with his finish line in sight President Obama started the year, at a fast pace. Starting with an issue that -- to his dismay -- has shaped his presidency. Gun control, part of a busy first three months and then the nuclear deal with Iran moves that ruffled republicans. And the first visit by a sitting U.S. President to Cuba in almost 90 years. But President Obama couldn't anticipate everything.



President Obama said, Justice Antonin "Nino" Scalia was a larger-than-life presence on the bench.



Antonin Scalia, the court's most vocal conservative, died in February, at age 79. In march, the president nominated Merrick Garland to fill the vacancy.



Just months from a presidential election, the republican senate majority, was determined to block it.



Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky said, "It is the Senate's constitutional right to act as a check on a president."



One consequence of an even-numbered court, a 4-4, non-ruling in June, that effectively blocked President Obama's executive orders on immigration. As the primary calendar wound down, so did the number of candidates.

Donald Trump said, "Today was the day where we hit the 1,237."



Hillary Clinton said, "We are all standing under a glass ceiling."

The heated presidential campaign would pit a political insider versus a billionaire outsider.

Hillary Clinton said, "Friends don't let friends vote for Trump."

Donald Trump said, "She's the candidate of the past."

Ahead of their first debate in September.

Donald Trump said, "She's got experience, that I agree. But it's bad, bad experience."

Hillary Clinton said, "Why won't he release his tax returns?"

October brought surprises. For Donald Trump, a vulgar hot mic moment revealed. And multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, which he denied.

For Hillary Clinton, the FBI director's announcement that the agency was giving emails on the private server she used while secretary of state -- another look. But the real political stunner came in November.

Mike Pence said, "The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump."

An upset that left Clinton just shy of history.

Hillary Clinton said, "I know how disappointed you feel because I feel it too."

Days after the election, Trump came to Washington.

Donald Trump: "Thank you."

And the president-elect began assembling an administration, that along with GOP majorities in the house and senate will shape American and global policy in 2017, and beyond.