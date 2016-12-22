New Iowa girls high school basketball rankings - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

New Iowa girls high school basketball rankings

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Sioux Center stays at number-2 in the new Class 3A basketball rankings. Sioux Center stays at number-2 in the new Class 3A basketball rankings.

2016-17 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Class 1A
    School     Record     LW
1     Springvillle     8-0     1
2     Turkey Valley     7-0     2
3     Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton     8-0     3
4     Colo-Nesco     8-1     4
5     Kee     5-1     5
6     AGWSR     6-0     6
7     Marquette Catholic     9-1     7
8     Newell-Fonda     6-2     8
9     Glidden-Ralston     6-1     9
10     Burlington Notre Dame     6-2     11
11     Grand View Christian     5-2     12
12     Easton Valley     6-3     10
13     Kingsley-Pierson     9-0     13
14     Sidney     6-0     14
15     Lynnville-Sully     8-0     15
Dropped Out: None

Class 2A
1     Iowa City Regina     8-0     1
2     Treynor     7-0     2
3     Western Christian     6-1     3
4     Central Decatur     7-0     4
5     Mount Ayr     8-0     5
6     Panorama     9-0     6
7     North Linn     10-0     7
8     Pella Christian     6-2     8
9     Van Meter     6-1     9
10     Rockford     8-0     10
11     Interstate 35     4-2     9
12     Cascade     8-1     12
13     IKM-Manning     4-2     13
14     Mediapolis     6-0     14
15     Bellevue     7-2     15
Dropped Out: None

Class 3A
1     Pocahontas Area     8-0     1
2     Sioux Center     8-0     2
3     Union     7-0     3
4     Cherokee     6-0     4
5     Center Point-Urbana     7-1     5
6     Crestwood     6-0     6
7     Mount Vernon     6-2     7
8     Clear Lake     7-1     8
9     Davenport Assumption     6-2     9
10     West Marshall     7-0     10
11     Shenandoah     7-1     12
12     Central Lee     7-0     13
13     Kuemper Catholic     6-1     NR
14     Monticello     6-2     11
15     Algona     7-1     NR
Dropped Out: Osage (14), PCM (15)

Class 4A
1     Pella     6-0     1
2     Marion     9-0     2
3     Keokuk     3-1     3
4     Nevada     7-1     7
5     Grinnell     5-2     4
6     Boone     7-1     6
7     Lewis Central     7-1     8
8     Western Dubuque     7-0     9
9     North Scott     5-2     10
10     Cedar Rapids Xavier     6-3     11
11     Ballard     6-2     12
12     Carlisle     6-2     5
13     Dallas Center-Grimes     4-4     NR
14     Le Mars     4-2     14
15     Sergeant Bluff-Luton     5-2     15
Dropped Out: Bishop Heelan (13)

Class 5A
1     Indianola     7-0     1
2     Iowa City High     8-0     2
3     Iowa City West     7-1     3
4     Davenport North     6-1     4
5     Cedar Falls     6-1     5
6     Waukee     6-1     8
7     Ames     6-2     9
8     West Des Moines Valley     7-2     7
9     Dowling Catholic     7-1     11
10     Johnston     6-2     6
11     Southeast Polk     7-2     10
12     Linn-Mar     7-2     13
13     Pleasant Valley     7-1     14
14     Ankeny Centennial     5-3     12
15     Bettendorf     6-2     15
Dropped Out: None

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.