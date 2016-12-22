New Iowa girls high school basketball rankings

Sioux Center stays at number-2 in the new Class 3A basketball rankings.
2016-17 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Springvillle 8-0 1
2 Turkey Valley 7-0 2
3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8-0 3
4 Colo-Nesco 8-1 4
5 Kee 5-1 5
6 AGWSR 6-0 6
7 Marquette Catholic 9-1 7
8 Newell-Fonda 6-2 8
9 Glidden-Ralston 6-1 9
10 Burlington Notre Dame 6-2 11
11 Grand View Christian 5-2 12
12 Easton Valley 6-3 10
13 Kingsley-Pierson 9-0 13
14 Sidney 6-0 14
15 Lynnville-Sully 8-0 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
1 Iowa City Regina 8-0 1
2 Treynor 7-0 2
3 Western Christian 6-1 3
4 Central Decatur 7-0 4
5 Mount Ayr 8-0 5
6 Panorama 9-0 6
7 North Linn 10-0 7
8 Pella Christian 6-2 8
9 Van Meter 6-1 9
10 Rockford 8-0 10
11 Interstate 35 4-2 9
12 Cascade 8-1 12
13 IKM-Manning 4-2 13
14 Mediapolis 6-0 14
15 Bellevue 7-2 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
1 Pocahontas Area 8-0 1
2 Sioux Center 8-0 2
3 Union 7-0 3
4 Cherokee 6-0 4
5 Center Point-Urbana 7-1 5
6 Crestwood 6-0 6
7 Mount Vernon 6-2 7
8 Clear Lake 7-1 8
9 Davenport Assumption 6-2 9
10 West Marshall 7-0 10
11 Shenandoah 7-1 12
12 Central Lee 7-0 13
13 Kuemper Catholic 6-1 NR
14 Monticello 6-2 11
15 Algona 7-1 NR
Dropped Out: Osage (14), PCM (15)
Class 4A
1 Pella 6-0 1
2 Marion 9-0 2
3 Keokuk 3-1 3
4 Nevada 7-1 7
5 Grinnell 5-2 4
6 Boone 7-1 6
7 Lewis Central 7-1 8
8 Western Dubuque 7-0 9
9 North Scott 5-2 10
10 Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-3 11
11 Ballard 6-2 12
12 Carlisle 6-2 5
13 Dallas Center-Grimes 4-4 NR
14 Le Mars 4-2 14
15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-2 15
Dropped Out: Bishop Heelan (13)
Class 5A
1 Indianola 7-0 1
2 Iowa City High 8-0 2
3 Iowa City West 7-1 3
4 Davenport North 6-1 4
5 Cedar Falls 6-1 5
6 Waukee 6-1 8
7 Ames 6-2 9
8 West Des Moines Valley 7-2 7
9 Dowling Catholic 7-1 11
10 Johnston 6-2 6
11 Southeast Polk 7-2 10
12 Linn-Mar 7-2 13
13 Pleasant Valley 7-1 14
14 Ankeny Centennial 5-3 12
15 Bettendorf 6-2 15
Dropped Out: None