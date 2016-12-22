Western Christian's Veerbeek to play basketball at Nebraska - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Western Christian's Veerbeek to play basketball at Nebraska

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Western Christian's Ashtyn Veerbeek committed to play basketball at Nebraska. Western Christian's Ashtyn Veerbeek committed to play basketball at Nebraska.
HULL, Iowa (KTIV) -

Western Christian standout Ashtyn Veerbeek has made a verbal commitment to play basketball at the University of Nebraska. She made the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The 6'2" junior is averaging over 25 points and 9 rebounds a game for the Wolfpack. Veerbeek is shooting 51 percent from the field, including 31 percent on 3-point tries.

On Twitter, Veerbeek says she can't wait to be a Husker.

Veerbeek was also a second team All-State selection in volleyball, helping Western Christian win the Class 2A state championship in November.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.