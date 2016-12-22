Western Christian's Veerbeek to play basketball at Nebraska

Western Christian standout Ashtyn Veerbeek has made a verbal commitment to play basketball at the University of Nebraska. She made the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The 6'2" junior is averaging over 25 points and 9 rebounds a game for the Wolfpack. Veerbeek is shooting 51 percent from the field, including 31 percent on 3-point tries.

On Twitter, Veerbeek says she can't wait to be a Husker.

Veerbeek was also a second team All-State selection in volleyball, helping Western Christian win the Class 2A state championship in November.