Beloved Sioux City community member set to retire

One of Sioux City's most beloved community members is retiring.

Jim Wharton is ending his career after 50 years

.He's held many positions while living in Sioux City, including mayor, city council member and his most recent, as director of marketing at Siouxland Community Health Center.

People kid, you know, I've had so many 401 K rollovers because I went boom, boom, boom." Said Jim Wharton

"There's really no sort of calmness to my life because I'm always doing something different."

While he has held many jobs and titles, they have all had one purpose.

"I've found it's easy to go to work, go home everyday and just let the world go by," said Wharton "I chose not to do that. I chose to before work, after work, during work to do things that might help someone else."

Wharton says he's looking forward to spending time with his wife Bev during his retirement.

Bev Wharton retired earlier this year as Briar Cliff University's president, ending a 15-year tenure.