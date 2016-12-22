Two Husker defensive backs ineligible for Music City Bowl

Bad news for Nebraska as they get ready to play Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. Two defensive backs won't be making the trip to Nashville.

Senior Safety Nate Gerry and defensive back Boaz Joseph were ruled ineligible to play in the bowl game. Coach Mike Riley says it's because of a university rule, not a team rule.

That ends the college career of Gerry. The Sioux Falls native was an all-Big Ten pick this season. Recently, Gerry had talked about how important it would be for the Huskers to get to double digit wins for the first time since 2012.

"From a football standpoint it's another good opportunity for us to get a tenth win," said safety Nate Gerry. "For the seniors, leave this place with ten wins, a lot of people can't say they've done that."

"To get ten wins and do something that not a lot of teams in the country get to do and doing on our way out is what we want and it's the best case scenario for us right now," said linebacker Josh Banderas.

Gerry said on Twitter that he did not fulfill his academic responsibilities this semester and he apologized to fans and teammates. The Huskers leave for Nashville on Sunday and play Friday, December 30 at 2:30.