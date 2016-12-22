Iowa expects tough game with Florida in Outback Bowl

Iowa and Florida have met three times, each time in bowl games. All three of those games have been in Florida, with the Gators winning two of the three. They continue to get ready to square off again in the Outback Bowl to start the new year.

This could be very low scoring. Out of 128 FBS teams, Florida ranks 115th in total offense and Iowa is 120th.

Both teams are 8-4, but Iowa closed the regular season with three straight wins over Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska. The Gators got pounded in their last two games by Florida State and Alabama. That momentum should be on Iowa's side.

"Obviously we're going to have to do a great job and try to be ready because we anticipate another tough, hard-fought type game like we had in November," said head coach Kirk Ferentz. "It seems like we had a couple of those in the last three-week stretch and we anticipate another one, as well."

"Winning a bowl game is one of goals of the season and that's something that we haven't done," said running back LeShun Daniels. "It starts in practice. It starts with bringing a lot of intensity, a lot of energy and that's something we've been doing we've been doing over the past few weeks."

The Outback Bowl is January 2 at noon. Florida is favored by three points.