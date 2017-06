A fire in the 3800 block of Garretson Avenue left four people trapped.

The family was able to contain the fire to the first floor and escape to a second floor balcony to wait for help.

Emergency crews were able to reach all occupants and get them to safety.

Tonight, the cause of the fire is being released.

"The cause was determined to be an overloaded electrical circuit," said Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Ryan Collins. "Basically, too much power coming out of one outlet. It overloaded that outlet and that's what started that fire."

The home has been red tagged by city inspection.

Some electrical work inside the home will need to be done in order to bring the home back to code.