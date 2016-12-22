LAKES AREA NEWS: Cheerleaders needed for Okoboji Winter Games - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Posted:
OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV/KUOO) -

The University of Okoboji Winter Games are just one month away.

And to help support the athletes, officials are putting out the call for the very best to man the sidelines. 

University of Okoboji Winter Games wouldn't be possible without one group of people in particular: the cheerleaders.

The Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and Winter Games organizers are putting out a call for nominations for cheerleaders.

Candidates must be from Dickinson county, exhibit a ready smile, generous heart and good nature, enthusiasm for what the area has to offer, and a since of desire to give their time and talent to enhance the quality of life in the Iowa Great Lakes.

Eight cheerleaders will be selected for the upcoming Winter Games, January 26th-29th. Voting for cheerleaders will be held from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Wednesday, January 4th and from 9:00 am to 6:30 pm Thursday, January 5th at the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce office in Arnolds Park. Cheerleader nomination forms can be found at www.uofowintergames.com.

The next Winter Games meeting is set for 5:30 pm January 5th at the Iowa Great Lakes Maritime Museum building in Arnolds Park.
 

