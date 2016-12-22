Snow before Christmas, rain on Christmas

Thursday was another day with 40s across much of the area with plenty of sunshine.



Clouds have moved in during the evening though as a fast-moving system brings a chance for light snow overnight into our Friday.



Accumulations look light with around an inch possible in most locations with isolated locations seeing a little more.



Some mixing could take place during the afternoon hours before the precipitation ends.



Highs will be a little cooler than the past few days as we top out in the mid 30s.



Christmas Eve looks dry before our next system moves in overnight.



We may start with some freezing drizzle or mix in northern counties before it changes to all rain Christmas morning.



It will a warm and soggy Christmas with highs around 50 degrees!



A few claps of thunder aren't out of the question either.



Precipitation ends quickly Sunday evening with a few flakes possible before it finishes.



Winds pick up with strong gusts Sunday night and Monday.



Temps will be a little above average next week in the 30s with dry conditions.