Santa's Workshop re-created in Siouxland

The Salvation Army helps families in need all year round. But there is one day a year, when you walk inside their doors, you are walking into a Siouxland Winter Wonderland

With reindeer busy at the north pole, volunteers help direct traffic to those coming in to Christmas shop. When you enter the Siouxland winter workshop, your list should be in hand, as Santa's helpers are checking them twice.

These volunteers range in age and who better to help you pick out toys than tiny tots themselves

"I helped them pick out their coats, hats, gloves, toys and it's really fun, I don't want to leave." said 11-year-old Quiana Sailors.

While young, these volunteers understand the importance of what they are doing.

"At this time of the year it is getting freezing cold and people don't have food and it's important that people can stay alive and have a happy life," said 10-year-old Brooklyn Heineman.

As parents enter, the workshop has several different stations. You can pick a toy....coat....or any item on your list. Bikes are always popular and parents are grateful for the Salvation's Army "Angel Tree Distribution Day."

"Thank you, thank you so much, it's appreciated because you can't always do it." said Barb Blan, Thankful Shopper.

Along with clothes and toys, a box of food is given to the families. It includes a turkey, ham and all the fixings needed to make a holiday meal.

500 families participate in "Angel Tree Distribution Day."

Volunteer and Development Director Allison Liska says, "It's an amazing day, it's really touching to watch parents come in and be able to hand pick toys for their children and know that they got to choose what their child is getting."

Families are pre-selected based on need...4,000 toys are being given out, 1,000 pairs of shoes, 700 coats and 500 food baskets.

Car service is part of the day of giving as helpers assist families with packages to their cars.

The Salvation Army has been serving Siouxland since 1888.

