A Sioux City man has been arrested and accused of leading police on a high-speed pursuit, before crashing his car into a tree.



25-year-old Jacob Taylor has been arrested on several charges, including Eluding and Speeding.



According to police, Taylor sped away from authorities near Glenn Avenue after it was discovered his vehicle did not have registration plates.



Hitting speeds of 107 miles per hour in 55 and 65 mile per hour zones, investigators say Taylor crashed the vehicle near Transit Avenue and Glass.



After the crash officers say he tried to run away.