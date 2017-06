Two Woodbury County residents are $10,000 richer after playing Iowa Lottery scratch games.



22-year old Alexis Johnson of Sioux City claimed the fifth of 10 top prizes in the lottery's "Holiday Sparkle" game.



Johnson's winning ticket also came from Sioux City at the Select Mart on Floyd Boulevard.



Her first call after winning was to her parents...so they could double check if she won.



37-year old Dusty Baker of Lawton claimed the 24th of 72 prizes in the lottery's "$250,000 Riches" scratch game.



Baker said he bought his winning ticket at a Casey's on Southern Hills Drive in Sioux City.



With Christmas just three days away, he said winning came at a perfect time, making his daughter's Christmas a little better.