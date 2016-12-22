A Child's Mission To Do Good

Some people are leaders and others are followers and you are never too old or too young to make a difference.

9-year-old Jenna Van Ginkel decided she wanted to start a clothing drive for those in need and with the help of her family, she did just. that.

Two years ago Van Ginkel participated in a toy drive, that memory and feeling of giving stayed with her. This year, she decided she wanted to start her own clothing drive. She told her mom and grandfather and they were all on board.and with the help of her younger brother Ethan the ball was rolling.

In about a weeks time, they collected more clothing than they had ever expected.

"I'm really surprised, I didn't think we would get this many clothes, we spent the last two nights organizing them and putting them into bags and boxes," said Jenna Van Ginkel

The items were donated to the Gospel Mission, an organization that is always looking to help out those in the community.