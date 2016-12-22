South Sioux City residents remain homeless for Christmas holiday

As Christmas approaches, dozens of South Sioux City residents are still unable to spend the holidays under their own roof.

However, the odor from hydrogen sulfide still remains, and investigators are still unable to find the source.

At Thursday's expert panel meeting, those residents said they are tired of "band-aids" and want the city to come up with solutions.

One resident requested the city hire a chemical engineer to test and analyze the effected homes.

City officials say they will explore all options, starting with a deeper inspection of the plumbing of each home.

"I know it's very hard when these residents are out of their homes. We're not blaming anybody, no one is talking about it's anyone's fault, but we would like to take care of plumbing issues along the way," said Bob Livermore.

"We have done a lot, and the homeowners have done a lot, we just need to continue to work on those things."

Residents were also told there would be representatives present from both Big Ox and the Sioux City Wastewater Treatment Plant, but neither attended Thursday's meeting.