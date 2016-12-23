State Patrol: Bus driver caused November 15 crash that critically injured Hinton man

The Iowa State Patrol have released new information on the cause of a November 15 bus crash at Business 75 and Outer Drive that critically injured a Hinton, Iowa man.

According to officials, bus driver Jaime Pica was traveling northbound at 5:41 a.m. on November 15 before turning left onto Outer Drive, when he collided with Chad Plante's SUV.



In its investigation, officials determined Pica caused the collision by failing to stop at a traffic light and yielding to the southbound traffic.

The SUV rolled over, ending up on its side. The Sioux City Fire Department had to mechanically extricated Plante from his vehicle before he was transported to Mercy Medical Center. Pica and Plante were the lone occupants in their vehicles.

Earlier this month, Plante was released from intensive care but remained in critical condition.

On Thursday Pica of Sioux City was cited for failure to obey a an official traffic control device and failure to wear a seat belt.