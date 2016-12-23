Healthbeat 4: Beating winter aches and pains

A drop in mercury plus blustery winds can make the winter not always the best time of the year.

Especially for those suffering from joint and stiffness in the body.

Unity Point Health St. Luke's physical therapist Eric Nieuwenhuis said the cause of the pain is the cold .

"Our nervous system gets more excited because it's colder and we started to shiver and our muscles start to tense up so that makes our body more stiff in our muscles and our joints," said Unity Point Health St. Luke's physical therapist Eric Nieuwenhuis.

Nieuwenhuis said the most come areas for aches and pains are the knees, lower back and hands.

The key to preventing these aches and pains is to get up, move around and stretching.

"Those will warm up your body do some simple stretches like a reach for the sky coming straight up or side to side, doing a couple of backward bends to reverse any forward bending or sitting posture that we do so much during the day those are really key stretches for your hands to do what's called a wrist stretch; coming back like this adding some rotation coming in and out to warm up your hands and your fingers real quick and then go to work," said Nieuwenhuis.

Nieuwenhuis adds drinking plenty of water throughout the day will help with aches and pains.

Also, dress in layers if you're going to be outside.