Snowy start to our holiday weekend, rain moves in Christmas Day

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect for much of southern & eastern Siouxland through Friday evening**

We saw another day filled with melting and mild temperatures but as we close out our workweek, Old Man Winter is going to make a brief but strong return. A fairly strong wave of moisture will be working its way through much of Siouxland today causing moderate to heavy snow to fall. We could see some spotty freezing drizzle/light mix early on today before that quickly changes to snow later on this morning. Snowfall rates of around an inch per hour are possible with snow totals potentially as high as 6" but this looks to be mainly east of Sioux City. The best bet for the Metro Area is looking like a good 2"-4" and this can be expected on a line from Woodbury Co. north through Cherokee into Clay and Emmet, then south and east through Dakota Co., out into Madison Co. The highest amounts will be then likely across far eastern Siouxland.

This system quickly exits tonight, leaving us with decreasing clouds and areas of patchy fog as lows dip back into the teens. Christmas Eve will be a transition day, as high pressure briefly builds in. We will see some sunshine but clouds will quickly increase out ahead of a stronger system that will bring a good deal of rain to the area for Christmas Day. A light mix of mainly freezing rain and rain is possible Saturday night so if you're traveling early Christmas, watch out for slick spots. Temps rebound into the lower 50s Sunday with very windy conditions. Colder air moves in behind the front as it pulls away with lows tumbling into the 20s Sunday night with highs staying in the 30s through next week. Our week is looking precipitation-free with mostly to partly sunny skies into Friday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer