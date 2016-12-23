Siouxlanders take part in Last Minute Christmas Shopping

Christmas is almost here but that's not stopping some Siouxlanders from heading out to score some last minute gifts.

"Well, I've done most of my Christmas shopping but, I have a few last minute things to take care of. I actually live in Storm Lake and drove over here today. " said Fred Moore.

It takes a lot to get ready for last minute shoppers.



Stores have been prepping for a surge in last minute shoppers.

"It's been busy. We opened at 8 O'clock this morning and we handed out coupons to the first several hundred customers. We had people waiting at the door this morning so it's been busy." said Larry Morrison JCPenney General Manager.

The clock is ticking on those who want to finish finding the right gifts for everyone on their list. And travel is getting in the way of those who wanted to have their shopping completed by now.

"I flew in from Louisiana yesterday so I had to hurry up and get stuff because obviously I couldn't carry it all on a plane. So, now I'm on a two hour time crunch to get everything for all my nieces, my nephews, my kids, my parents and everybody else." said Shelvee Naslund.

Luckily, people have one more day to really finalize their gifts for everyone on their list.