Fyfe set to lead Husker offense in Music City Bowl

Thursday, Nebraska announced that two players, including all-Big Ten safety Nate Gerry, are ineligible for the Music City Bowl.



Add injuries to the mix, and maybe the best thing that the Huskers could ask for for Christmas is a little luck.

Head Coach Mike Riley says that they're planning on Ryker Fyfe being the starting quarterback for the game against Tennessee.



Tommy Armstrong still isn't practicing, with a hamstring injury, and Riley says Armstrong is doubtful to be 100 percent by Friday.



Last week, leading receiver Jordan Westerkamp went down with a season-ending knee-injury,



Another wideout, Alonzo Moore, is nursing an ankle injury.



That's created a shake-up for the Huskers, who know the offense could look much different.

"I've really been impressed with both Ryker's play against Maryland, and with his practicing here, so I'm kind of excited for his opportunity and what he can do with our team," said head coach Mike Riley. "We have pretty good depth at receiver. Brandon Reilly is smart and talented, and I think he'll go in the slot, and he'll make some plays for us, and that will be a good thing."

The Music City Bowl is Friday, December 30, at 2:30 in the afternoon.