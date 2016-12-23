Fyfe set to lead Husker offense in Music City Bowl - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fyfe set to lead Husker offense in Music City Bowl

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Ryker Fyfe will likely be Nebraska's starting quarterback for the Music City Bowl. Ryker Fyfe will likely be Nebraska's starting quarterback for the Music City Bowl.

Thursday, Nebraska announced that two players, including all-Big Ten safety Nate Gerry, are ineligible for the Music City Bowl.
    
Add injuries to the mix, and maybe the best thing that the Huskers could ask for for Christmas is a little luck.

Head Coach Mike Riley says that they're planning on Ryker Fyfe being the starting quarterback for the game against Tennessee.
    
Tommy Armstrong still isn't practicing, with a hamstring injury, and Riley says Armstrong is doubtful to be 100 percent by Friday.
    
Last week, leading receiver Jordan Westerkamp went down with a season-ending knee-injury,
    
Another wideout, Alonzo Moore, is nursing an ankle injury.
    
That's created a shake-up for the Huskers, who know the offense could look much different.

"I've really been impressed with both Ryker's play against Maryland, and with his practicing here, so I'm kind of excited for his opportunity and what he can do with our team," said head coach Mike Riley. "We have pretty good depth at receiver. Brandon Reilly is smart and talented, and I think he'll go in the slot, and he'll make some plays for us, and that will be a good thing."

The Music City Bowl is Friday, December 30, at 2:30 in the afternoon.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.