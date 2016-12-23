Hawkeyes staying focused during Outback Bowl preparations

A January bowl game is often the reward for a stellar season, but those bowl games are not always in the college football playoff.



Iowa and Florida will square off in the Outback Bowl down in Tampa for the third time.



Both teams come into the matchup at 8-4.

This will be the fifth time that Iowa has played in the Outback Bowl under Kirk Ferentz.



Playing in a tropical setting is much different than what Iowa players are used to.



But many of Iowa's playmakers were on the team the last time the Hawkeyes were in Tampa for the Outback Bowl, back in 2014.



This year's team has tried to stay focused on football.

"The players have really done a good job thus far," said head coach Kirk Ferentz. "They've been focused, doing a good job on the meetings, doing a good job on the practice field, and really pleased. I think we're making some ground, and have done a good job so far in our preparation for the Outback Bowl. We still certainly have work to go."

"It's just the heart of coming out every day, staying committed to the routine, just keep on trying to be the best you possibly can be, help the team out in a positive way," said senior linebacker Josey Jewell. "We haven't won them in the past couple years, so it's a big thing. We're trying to stay focused on coming out with a victory at the end of the season like this."

Iowa and Florida kick off at noon on Monday, January 2nd.