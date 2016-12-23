Siouxland home displays 100,000 lights for the holidays - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland home displays 100,000 lights for the holidays

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -

100,000 lights surround the home of a Siouxland family that looks to spread holiday cheer every year.

The Christmas Acres light display in Le Mars, Iowa is in its 20th year.

"We estimate we have 1,200 displays out in the yard with us, we have some inflatables," said Rob Scheitler, co-owner of Christmas Acres. "We've got music going every night."

This is not your regular Christmas lights display.    

"We had no idea it was ever going to get this big and it's amazing how many people drive two hours or more away just to come and see this every year," Scheitler says.  

The Scheitlers have even had visitors from Portugal and Japan.

All the donations go to a local charity.

"The charity that we give to is called the Christian Needs Center in Le Mars," he said. "All the donations we receive all goes to them for their food bank."

Visitors can feel a bit of holiday cheer, with some new displays and others dating back to when the Scheitler family first began inviting people over for the show.

"I grew up with all this on our family farm, and then 20 years ago when we built the house we  moved it all up here and started Christmas acres," Scheitler said.

The decorations include collectors items and items dating back to Rob Scheitler's family farm.

He wants everyone to come appreciate them as much as he does.

"Come and see it and enjoy the lights!"

The light display goes through December 31st and is open seven days a week from five p.m. to ten p.m, depending on weather. 

The Scheitler family has donated $18,000 for the Christian Needs Center since 2012. 

They say they will be at $4,000 for this year by the end of Friday night. 

If you haven't visited Christmas Acres yet, the address is: 18481 Impala Ave., Le Mars, IA, 51031 

