Hinton man critically injured in Sioux City crash is out of coma, wife says

There are new details on the Hinton, Iowa man critically injured in a crash last month.

On November 15th, Chad Plante was taken to the hospital after his car was involved in a crash with a city bus in Sioux City's north side.

Officials have determined that bus driver Jaime Pica caused the collision by failing to stop at a traffic light and yielding to the southbound traffic.

They say Pica was traveling northbound that morning before turning left onto Outer Drive, when he collided with Plante's SUV.

Plante is at Madonna Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

His wife Rosanne is by his side and says her husband is now out of a coma.

She shares her reaction to the cause of the crash.

"I am obviously devastated that the city of Sioux City employed an individual that caused this kind of major physical and mental anguish damage and anguish to my family," said Rosanne Plante, Chad Plante's wife. "Make no bones about it, my husband and our worlds have been turned upside down. And, it has been a very tragic time."

Pica was cited for failure to obey an official traffic control device and failure to wear a seat belt.

Plante's wife says this is a difficult situation to deal with, especially during the holiday season.

"We'll be spending the holiday here at the hospital," said Rosanne Plante. "He is not able to be anywhere but this hospital with full assistance, full care. He is a full assist, which means he needs assistance with all the normal things that we take for granted. And so we will be spending this difficult holiday in the hospital. But we are, we are blessed with the prayers and and the thoughts of many friends and we are very, very thankful for that."

Rosanne Plante says she's thankful to the thousands of people who have reached out to her family with well wishes.

She says they are looking at a recovery time between a year and 18 months.

It is unclear what his recovery will be at this time, but they are hoping for the best.