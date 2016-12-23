Rain, Sleet or Snow, Postal Workers Brave Through

Despite the weather, there are some that brave through it all.

Jeff Hawkinson has been with the postal service for 36 years, he say's he's seen it all.

"I've been out in weather conditions where people were told to not go outside."

And one of those times, it was 50 degrees below zero.. He says a lot depends on what type of snow falls.

"If you get the dryer snow the trucks do o-k, but once you get the snow where it is wet and it packs, we have trouble getting up the hills," says Jeff Hawkinson, Sioux City Postal Carrier.

And when driving becomes to difficult there is only one thing left to do. They walk....and walk.... to make sure that all packages are delivered.

And on the way, they also make some friends. He says the loads seem to keep getting bigger.

"It seems to get heavier every year, as internet usage goes up, it seems people don't go out and shop anymore," continued Hawkinson.

But there are some benefits to what they do.

"The better part of the job is bringing them stuff they are actually looking for. It makes them pretty happy to get the stuff that they ordered, especially when they thought it wasn't going to get there in time," continued Hawkinson.

And back at the post office counter, along with plenty of smiling faces, the Post Master says she will be in the office until the last worker makes it back.

"She usually does stick around, especially on a day like today when it is not really that great outside, it's just nice seeing her there at night,"

And of course, the earlier you mail your package, the cheaper it will be.

The Sioux City post office will be making Christmas Eve and Christmas Day deliveries.