Foggy tonight with soggy, and possibly stormy, conditions on Chr - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Foggy tonight with soggy, and possibly stormy, conditions on Christmas

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Snow began falling this morning and came quickly.

The good news is that it also left quickly leaving only a few inches across our southeastern counties.

We are looking at fog developing however due to calm winds and abundant moisture available.

Some of this could stick around Saturday in areas where more snow is on the ground.

Otherwise we're looking at a dry Christmas Eve.

Our next system moves in during the night and brings a chance for freezing drizzle and drizzle to the area.

This changes to all rain for Christmas Day.

Up to an inch of rain could fall.

There could even be some thunderstorms with a possibility for severe weather.

Strong winds would be the main threat.

Highs will soar into the low 50s.

On the back side of the system very gusty winds will roar Sunday night and Monday with 50 mph or stronger gusts possible.

The upcoming work week looks dry with highs in the 30s.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.