Foggy tonight with soggy, and possibly stormy, conditions on Christmas

Snow began falling this morning and came quickly.



The good news is that it also left quickly leaving only a few inches across our southeastern counties.



We are looking at fog developing however due to calm winds and abundant moisture available.



Some of this could stick around Saturday in areas where more snow is on the ground.



Otherwise we're looking at a dry Christmas Eve.



Our next system moves in during the night and brings a chance for freezing drizzle and drizzle to the area.



This changes to all rain for Christmas Day.



Up to an inch of rain could fall.



There could even be some thunderstorms with a possibility for severe weather.



Strong winds would be the main threat.



Highs will soar into the low 50s.



On the back side of the system very gusty winds will roar Sunday night and Monday with 50 mph or stronger gusts possible.



The upcoming work week looks dry with highs in the 30s.