Highest snowfall totals to south and east of Sioux City

Snow moved into our area Friday morning as a system quickly pushed through.



Though it was gone already by the afternoon hours it did bring a couple of inches to our southern and eastern cities.



One to three inches fell across much of our Iowa counties while our western areas saw only a trace of snow if that.



Denison saw the highest total with 3.5 inches falling there.



The official report Sioux Gateway Airport was 0.7 inches of snow; this is also what we measured at the station.