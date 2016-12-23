Highest snowfall totals to south and east of Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Highest snowfall totals to south and east of Sioux City

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Snow moved into our area Friday morning as a system quickly pushed through.

Though it was gone already by the afternoon hours it did bring a couple of inches to our southern and eastern cities.

One to three inches fell across much of our Iowa counties while our western areas saw only a trace of snow if that.

Denison saw the highest total with 3.5 inches falling there.

The official report Sioux Gateway Airport was 0.7 inches of snow; this is also what we measured at the station.

