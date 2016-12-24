Dakota City council approves contracts for multi-million dollar - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dakota City council approves contracts for multi-million dollar waste-water treatment facility

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
FILE: Dakota City Council members discuss plans on a new waste-water treatment facility in September. FILE: Dakota City Council members discuss plans on a new waste-water treatment facility in September.
DAKOTA CITY, NE (KTIV) -

The Dakota City, Neb. city council approved contracts on Dec. 21 for the construction of the city's mulit-million dollar waste water treatment facility. 

According to city administrator Alyssa Silhacek, the project was bid in two groups: Group A includes the extension of the water and sewer service to the new plant, while Group B will construction the new plant, along with demolishing the old plant and making improvements to the lift stations.

Group A was awarded to Penro Construction out of Pender, Neb. for $365,587.40.

Group B was awarded to Rutjens Construction of Tilden, Neb. for $4,932,442.

The total cost of $5,298,029.40 is well below the estimated $5.7 million project of the project. 

Construction of the facility, to be located on the Missouri River, is scheduled to begin at the start of the new year, with an anticipated summer 2018 completion date. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.