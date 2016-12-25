Local Hospital Offers Free Holiday Meal

For many of us Christmas is a time to spend with family.

Not everyone is fortunate enough to be able to spend the day with their loved ones.

Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars offered a free Christmas meal to those unable to be with family.

"We had 66 sign up to come and eat today" said Denise Ruden, cook for Floyd Valley Healthcare.

Those who attended today's meal were served a traditional meal that included turkey, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy and a slice of pie.

"We just decided we might as well come up to the hospital and eat together, there's no restaurants open today" said Teresa Whitmore.

The meal also allowed people to visit with people they otherwise wouldn't see.

"It's just really nice. We always see different friends and it's just really nice to be able to come and visit with people" said Whitmore

Those who were stuck working the holiday were able to go to the cafeteria to eat a meal and visit with all in attendance.

Volunteers dished out full plates to all those who walked through the doors.

For many this has become a tradition.

Floyd Valley Healthcare has offered this free Christmas meal for the past 16 years.