What You Get, When You Give

A Siouxland family decided to adopt a family in need for Christmas.

"Cause they didn't have any gifts and I thought it was a little sad," 6-Year-Old Breezy Prokop.

But instead of one family, they adopted two. And in the process, doubled their enjoyment.

"We didn't know how awesome it was going to be until we actually delivered presents to the first family yesterday," said Margarite Maeda, Summer's and Breezy's Grandmother.

"It was really cool to see how their faces lit up, like oh my gosh, yay," added 11-Year-old, Summer Prokop.

They had a family with three kids and one with six kids.

Maeda says, "We added in a lot of toys and then bought more toys to add to this."

Then the spirit of giving spread with local businesses, friends and family helping out, even strangers on social media.

"He said will this do for the 14-year-old with cancer, I said, oh awesome, she would love it," continued Maeda.

The Mitchell family kids also got an unexpected gift in return.

"We planned to be there like 5 minutes to drop the presents off and then we got caught up and ended up staying playing with the kids," said Summer Prokop. She adds, "I think I am going to invite Noemi to my birthday parties and be friends for a long time."

This family is proving that it really is better to give than receive.

