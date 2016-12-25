Hospital staff finds fun at work on Christmas Day

There needs to be hospital staff around to deliver for emergencies on Christmas Day.

Since they're not spending the day at home with family, nurses at Unity Point-St. Luke's try the best they can to have fun at work.

"Sometimes we dress up in funny clothes, we do that for the holiday, and we bring treats for each other to share, like special food that we wouldn't normally bring every time," said Unity Point-St. Luke's Labor and Delivery Nurse Lori Hensen.

Labor and delivery nurses say their schedule doesn't change on Christmas.

They must always be prepared for a mother in labor to come through the doors.