Wild stretch of weather continues as winds pick up this evening

It has been a wet Christmas in Siouxland with drizzle and rain showers moving through much of the day.



We've even had a few thunderstorms!



If that seems strange then you're right; these are the first thunderstorms to occur on record in Sioux City on Christmas Day.



Rain will continue through the evening hours before the front makes its way through.



The story then becomes the strong winds that will be in the region tonight into our Monday afternoon.



Gusts up to 50 mph are possible which is why most of the viewing area is under either a High Wind Warning or a Wind Advisory.



Winds calm down Monday evening and our crazy stretch of weather (which included snow, fog, freezing drizzle, drizzle, rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over a four day stretch) comes to a close.



From Tuesday through Friday expect much quieter conditions with highs near 40.