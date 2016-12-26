Record rainfall in Sioux City on Christmas Day

It was a wet Christmas Day as showers and even a few storms made their way through the area.



Enough rain fell to set a record in Sioux City.



The old record of 0.56 inches of precipitation from 2009 was shattered as 1.09 inches fell Sunday.



Even more impressive is that all of this was rain; the 2009 total was melted snow.



This was also the first time a thunderstorm had been recorded on Christmas Day in Sioux City.



The previous latest thunderstorm had been on Christmas Eve in 1982.