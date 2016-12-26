Heavy winds cause power outages and damage around Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Heavy winds cause power outages and damage around Siouxland

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Mid-American Energy has reported nearly 4,000 outages in Sioux City. 

Nebraska Public Power District reports 443 customers in South Sioux City are without power.

Plymouth County Emergency Services also reports several lines down and building damages in Le Mars from the winds.

Mid-American warns those to stay away from downed power line; always assume they are energized.

