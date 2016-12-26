Strong wind gusts as front moves through Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Strong wind gusts as front moves through Siouxland

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A very strong system moved through on Christmas bringing plenty of rainfall during the day and damaging wind gusts after dark.

The strongest wind gust was seen in Yankton at 72 mph.

Both Norfolk and Wayne had 70 mph gusts during the evening.

The strongest gust seen at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City was 61 mph.

These gusts caused power outages and damage across the area.

