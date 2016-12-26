Near Hurricane-Force winds & record rainfall in Siouxland

Our Christmas Day bought a barrage of weather here to the viewing area, from fog and freezing drizzle to storms and gusty winds. A potent cold front was the factor in the wicked weather as it worked it's way through the Upper Midwest. Record rainfall was recorded in Sioux City smashing the old record of 0.56" set back in 2009. 1.09" fell at the Sioux Gateway Airport making this the highest amount of rainfall ever recorded on Christmas Day. The system is now working its way off to the NE but strong winds are still being dealt with here in Siouxland. A wind gust of 61 mph has been recorded in the past 24 hours at the Sioux Gateway Airport as well and that's the highest gust recorded since June! Strong winds will be a factor through the rest of the afternoon but will begin to diminish as we progress throughout the rest of our day. Winds will then switch back to the SW tomorrow aiding in rising our temps back into the 40s.