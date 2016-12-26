Conditions stay above average and dry through New Year's Weekend

** Wind Advisory for most of Siouxland through this afternoon **

Well I hope you all had a wonderful holiday weekend! It sure was filled with a good deal of weather conditions, including fog and snow to thunderstorms and very gusty winds. The system that gave us our much above average and rainy Christmas Day is moving off to the NE leaving in its wake extremely gusty SW winds. That is why we have High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories in effect for much of Siouxland through our afternoon. Winds could occasionally gust to 60 mph especially early today. Winds will then begin to diminish as we progress into the night but they don't completely calm down, remaining sustained at about 10-20 mph out of the west.

Temps will be much colder today behind the front as well with highs just above the freezing mark under partly cloudy skies. Lows remain above average but will still dip back into the upper teens tonight with wind chills in the single digits. Highs then begin to rebound once again, staying into the 40s through our Wednesday as high pressure builds in. Another front is expected to move through Thursday bringing more gusty winds but we are anticipating dry conditions as the front passes. Temps continue to remain above average through the remainder of the 7-Day along with dry weather and highs falling back into the mid 30s to closeout our New Year's Weekend.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer