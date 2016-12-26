One year anniversary of deadly Texas tornadoes - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

One year anniversary of deadly Texas tornadoes

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect

December 26, 2015 is a day that many in northern Texas won't forget soon.

On the day after Christmas twelve tornadoes made their way across the region, taking the lives of thirteen people in the cities of Garland and Rowlett.

A pause to remember was scheduled to be held in Garland in the morning to remember the victims.

A candlelight vigil was also planned there for Monday night.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.