Sac County officials release name of woman who died in December 24 accident

Officials have released the name of a woman who died in Sac County from a multiple vehicle accident on December 24.



65-year old Sharon Rohlf was pronounced dead at the scene.



According to officials, 64-year old Gary Wayne Rohlf of Odebolt, Iowa was driving a pick-up with his wife, when it was struck head-on by a westbound semi-tractor trailer.



The driver of the semi-tractor trailer is identified as 24-year old Ivan Milosevic from Chicago, Illinois.



Rohlf's pick-up was then struck from behind by 61-year old Jeanette Fertig of Odebolt, Iowa.



The accident occurred just after 8 a.m. December 24 over a mile west of Lake View on Highway 175.



Officials say at the time of the crash, visibility was reported near zero because of fog.



The investigation continues by the Iowa State Patrol, assisted by the Sac County Sheriff's Office and Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement.