Late-December warmth for Siouxland

The winds are finally settling across Siouxland as high pressure is continuing to build in. That system that has caused the gusty winds and rain has raced east and in its wake will be ample amounts of sunshine. SW flow will ramp up tonight into tomorrow causing temps to soar to much above average levels. Highs will be topping out in the low to mid 40s today and tomorrow which will be a good 10°-15° above average. Another front will work through Siouxland come the day on Thursday which will increase our winds once again. We could have gusts near 40 mph as the front moves through. Conditions will remain dry, and we'll actually see a good deal of sunshine throughout the day.

Clouds will begin to increase on Friday though lasting through much of our holiday weekend as a couple of waves of moisture move through to the north and south of the viewing area. Our next chance of precipitation arrives New Year's night in the form of snow which looks to last right into Monday. Right now, accumulations are looking light but continue to monitor our latest forecast. Temperatures will begin to tumble behind that front with highs heading into the middle of next week back into the teens.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer