Bonanza Car Wash to bring U-Haul rentals to Cherokee - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bonanza Car Wash to bring U-Haul rentals to Cherokee

Posted:
CHEROKEE, IA (KTIV) -

Bonanza Car Was LLC will be bringing U-Haul to Cherokee after signing on as a neighborhood dealer. 

Bonanza Car Wash, located at 749 N. 2nd St., will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes.

Hours of operation for U-Haul rentals are 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.-9 a.m. Saturday.

After-hours drop-off is available for customer convenience.

You can reserve U-Haul products at the location by calling (712) 225-6398, or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Cherokee-IA-51012/001702.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.