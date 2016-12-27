Bonanza Car Wash to bring U-Haul rentals to Cherokee

Bonanza Car Was LLC will be bringing U-Haul to Cherokee after signing on as a neighborhood dealer.

Bonanza Car Wash, located at 749 N. 2nd St., will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes.

Hours of operation for U-Haul rentals are 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.-9 a.m. Saturday.



After-hours drop-off is available for customer convenience.

You can reserve U-Haul products at the location by calling (712) 225-6398, or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Cherokee-IA-51012/001702.