New Nebraska license plates required beginning next year

Nebraska State License Plates have been a center of controversy for several years now.



That controversy is getting louder as a new plate is required as of Jan. 2, 2017.

Every six years, the state of Nebraska requires car owners to get new license plates, and 2017 is that year.

The controversial plate that is in question for the New Year was decided by Department of Motor Vehicle office staff in Lincoln, Neb.



While the plates aren't required just yet, people are already questioning the way it looks.

"The colors are questioned, why do we have yellow, why do we gold or even blue on our plates, this is Nebraska," said Bob Giese, Dakota County Treasurer.

In past years, the plates have highlighted Nebraska "The Beef State" or promoted Nebraska as the Cornhusker state.



In the County Treasurer's office, they have plates dating back to 1909.

Also controversial about the 2017 plate is the image.

"It is the depiction of the sower, on top of the capital in Lincoln, that is the design of the plate and some people don't know what that is or who it is so not only do they get a new plate, they get a history lesson," continued Giese.

If you don't like the plate, you do have the option of purchasing a different design.



Those designs start at $5 and go up from there.

You will get the new plate when you renew your expiring license plate sticker.