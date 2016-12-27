Norfolk Fire Department prepare for winter with ice rescues - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Norfolk Fire Department prepare for winter with ice rescues

Posted:
Courtesy: Norfolk Fire Department Courtesy: Norfolk Fire Department
NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) -

Ice can be deceiving for many people when crossing over rivers or lakes during the winter.

To prepare for all types of situations, members of the Norfolk Fire Department have recently been practicing ice rescues.

Captain Landon Grothe is a certified Ice Rescue Technician and has supervised the rescues at Skyview Lake. 

As you can see the members are wearing insulated inflatable suits to battle the freezing temperatures, and help rescue their peers with a water rescue board.

The board has straps and a sling for a victim to grab onto while being rescued. 

A floatable noodle type ring, water rescue tether and towing system are also used during the practice drills.    

