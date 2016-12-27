City crews continue picking up debris from Christmas Day storm

Le Mars residents were forced to find an alternate route Tuesday when fourth street southwest was closed.

Crews worked to clean up debris from a storm that hit the region on Christmas day.

Winds were so powerful one business owner lost his roof in the storm.

"This happened Christmas day night, I guess. I got a call about 9:30 or 10:00 saying my building had collapsed or the one next to it, they weren't sure. When I got down here I saw it was just the roof that was off. I had to wait for the power to get shut off, make sure it was safe enough to enter the building and check the rest of it out," said Kirk Holzman.

Clean up started on Christmas night and will continue until all debris is picked up.

The City of Le Mars is working hard to not only clean up the large items like the roof, but they're also working to pick up the smaller items.

"Today we come in and what we do is we jump in some pick-ups and we go around an we pick up. We ask the residents to cut their branches in four to six foot lengths and lay them next to the curb. Then, we'll pick them up with the pick-ups. Then as we go around if we see trees that are broken, damaged, laying down, we will write that down on paper and we'll come back either that day if we get time or we'll come the next day with a loader and trucks and get everything cleaned up," said Scott Kneip, City of Le Mars Street Supervisor.



The City wants residents to know they are picking up debris. You just need to put it near the curb and they'll pick it up for you.