Iowa's Cook to return in Big Ten opener; Huskers lose Gill for season

The Hawkeye basketball team begins Big Ten play Wednesday, and they'll do so with a big playmaker back in the fold. Freshman forward Tyler Cook is set to return from a finger injury.

During Tuesday's Hawkeye teleconference, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said that Cook is a "full go" for Wednesday's Big Ten opener at Purdue.



Cook has missed the last seven games after having surgery on his broken right index finger. Cook started the first six games of the season, averaging 13.7 points per game.



McCaffery did not specify if Cook would start, but said that he would play "starter minutes".



Iowa and Purdue tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Nebraska guard Anton Gill is out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury this week.



Gill ruptured his right patella tendon during a team workout Sunday and will have surgery on Wednesday.



The junior had played in all 12 games for the Huskers this season, averaging 3.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.



Nebraska opens Big Ten play at Indiana tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.

