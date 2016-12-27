Hawkeyes hold first practice in Tampa

Iowa arrived in Tampa Monday night, ahead of this Monday's Outback Bowl against Florida.



The Gators won't have too much trouble adjusting to a new environment. Tampa is just a two-and-a-half hour drive from Gainesville.



But the Hawkeyes will have to adjust to playing in a warmer environment.

Iowa had its first practice in Tampa today.



The team was required to travel on Monday, but head coach Kirk Ferentz said he would have liked for the team to stay in Iowa City until Tuesday.



The Hawkeyes have cut practice times down a little ahead of the Outback Bowl. Last week, Iowa talked about staying focused as the team gets closer to Monday.

"The coaches have been busy working on the tape, working on the plan," said Ferentz. "The players have certainly been working hard on the preparation. Obviously, we're going to have to do a great job and try to be ready, because we anticipate another tough, hard-fought game like we had in November."

"They've got a lot of size and speed everywhere," said freshman fullback Brady Ross. "It comes down, ultimately, to what we do. Playing physically and mistake free. We've just got to take care of what we can take care of."

As of Tuesday, Iowa is a three-point underdog against Florida. The Outback Bowl is Monday at noon.