Mercy Medical helps prepare children to be Home Alone

It's winter break and many parents may be entrusting their children for the first time to stay home alone while they return to work.

Mercy Medical Center wants to make sure kids are prepared to be home alone.

It's important to make sure your child is mature enough to be home with out supervision.

"I think the biggest thing is to really sit down with your child and talk to the child and see if they are comfortable being home alone. That will help you decide if they are ready to be home alone. Review lots of different safety items and the emergency call list, knowing who to call in different situations," said Shannon Patton, Coordinator of Community Health Education.

A class will be held Wednesday December 28 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Mercy Medical Center.

Mercy Medical Center plans to have this same class available in the Spring and Summer.