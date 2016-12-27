Pleasant weather stays around for Wednesday

We had a beautiful day today as the winds finally calmed down.



Temperatures jumped to near 40 degrees for most of the area today with a few cooler values in northeastern Siouxland.



We'll have a mild night tonight as we bottom out in the mid 20s under partly cloudy skies.



Wednesday will start with a mix of clouds and sun before gradually losing the clouds.



We'll be just a touch warmer in the mid 40s.



A front will pass through in the afternoon resulting in winds gradually picking back up again Wednesday night into Thursday.



We won't be seeing any gusts like we did Sunday night but we could get back into the 40-50 mph range.



Temps dip slightly Thursday before recovering again Friday.



Clouds start to move in late Friday and temps cool for New Year's weekend as a result with highs in the mid 30s.



Our next chance for precipitation looks to arrive Sunday night into Monday with light snow possible.



After this system there are indications that temps will return to below average values with highs in the teens possible.